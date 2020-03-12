115 White River Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in one of Atlantas best school districts. In full in law apartment in the basement with a private access. The in law suite has 2 bedrooms a living room a workout room a workshop area and a kitchen and full bath with plenty of storage space. The house has been updated with granite counters and back splash and new appliances and lighting and new paint and carpet inside and out. The house is on a quite culdessac with a very level lot and a nice child and pet friendly back yard.