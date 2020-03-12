All apartments in Johns Creek
115 White River Court
115 White River Court

115 White River Court · No Longer Available
Location

115 White River Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in one of Atlantas best school districts. In full in law apartment in the basement with a private access. The in law suite has 2 bedrooms a living room a workout room a workshop area and a kitchen and full bath with plenty of storage space. The house has been updated with granite counters and back splash and new appliances and lighting and new paint and carpet inside and out. The house is on a quite culdessac with a very level lot and a nice child and pet friendly back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 White River Court have any available units?
115 White River Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 115 White River Court have?
Some of 115 White River Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 White River Court currently offering any rent specials?
115 White River Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 White River Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 White River Court is pet friendly.
Does 115 White River Court offer parking?
Yes, 115 White River Court offers parking.
Does 115 White River Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 White River Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 White River Court have a pool?
No, 115 White River Court does not have a pool.
Does 115 White River Court have accessible units?
No, 115 White River Court does not have accessible units.
Does 115 White River Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 White River Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 White River Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 White River Court does not have units with air conditioning.
