Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
11390 Findley Chase Ct
11390 Findley Chase Ct

Location

11390 Findley Chase Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Charming brick front home in prime location - Property Id: 249565

Johns Creek 4bedroom, 2.5 bath single house with excellent school and convenient to great shops, restaurants and Emory Johns Creek hospital. Lovely front-brick home on beautiful level lot in sought after school district. Quiet and peaceful community. New good laminate flooring upstairs, new carpet downstairs. Open kitchen with granite countertop and white cabinet. Nice fenced backyard, Walk to the Elementary school (6 blocks) and Swim pool/Tennis court ( 3 blocks).
Lanlord pays HOA and termite service, tenants pay all utilities and be responsible for lawn care.
Text/call Tracey 678 702 3615
Rental requirements:
- Clear Background Check,
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
- Credit check
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249565
Property Id 249565

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

