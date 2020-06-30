11390 Findley Chase Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Charming brick front home in prime location - Property Id: 249565



Johns Creek 4bedroom, 2.5 bath single house with excellent school and convenient to great shops, restaurants and Emory Johns Creek hospital. Lovely front-brick home on beautiful level lot in sought after school district. Quiet and peaceful community. New good laminate flooring upstairs, new carpet downstairs. Open kitchen with granite countertop and white cabinet. Nice fenced backyard, Walk to the Elementary school (6 blocks) and Swim pool/Tennis court ( 3 blocks).

Lanlord pays HOA and termite service, tenants pay all utilities and be responsible for lawn care.

Text/call Tracey 678 702 3615

Rental requirements:

- Clear Background Check,

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income

- Credit check

No Pets Allowed



