Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

11165 Gates Terrace Available 02/01/20 Beautiful brick home in Johns Creek! - COMING SOON! House will be available first week of February 2020. Beautifully maintained 4 sides brick home in Johns Creek, natural light all day, open floor plan, kitchen view to great room, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, electric stove, hardwood floors on the main level. Master Bedroom with seating area/walk out balcony, walk in closet. Very spacious bedrooms upstairs. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a viewing by appointment only, please call or text 404-428-8884.



(RLNE2776628)