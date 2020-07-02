All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

11165 Gates Terrace

11165 Gates Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11165 Gates Terrace, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
11165 Gates Terrace Available 02/01/20 Beautiful brick home in Johns Creek! - COMING SOON! House will be available first week of February 2020. Beautifully maintained 4 sides brick home in Johns Creek, natural light all day, open floor plan, kitchen view to great room, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, electric stove, hardwood floors on the main level. Master Bedroom with seating area/walk out balcony, walk in closet. Very spacious bedrooms upstairs. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a viewing by appointment only, please call or text 404-428-8884.

(RLNE2776628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11165 Gates Terrace have any available units?
11165 Gates Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11165 Gates Terrace have?
Some of 11165 Gates Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11165 Gates Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11165 Gates Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11165 Gates Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11165 Gates Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11165 Gates Terrace offer parking?
No, 11165 Gates Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11165 Gates Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11165 Gates Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11165 Gates Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 11165 Gates Terrace has a pool.
Does 11165 Gates Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11165 Gates Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11165 Gates Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11165 Gates Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11165 Gates Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11165 Gates Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

