All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 11052 Lorin Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
11052 Lorin Way
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

11052 Lorin Way

11052 Lorin Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11052 Lorin Way, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 3 story townhouse in top schools district. 4 bed and 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Close to school, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floor on living and kitchen area. Open floor plan with fireplace in family room. Kitchen's features include trendy white kitchen cabinet, granite counter, island and stainless steel appliances. Gas range and tile back splash. Master suite and two other bedroom up. In- law suite on back of 2 garage. Refrigerator, washer/dryer will stay. Monthly rent includes water/sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11052 Lorin Way have any available units?
11052 Lorin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11052 Lorin Way have?
Some of 11052 Lorin Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11052 Lorin Way currently offering any rent specials?
11052 Lorin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11052 Lorin Way pet-friendly?
No, 11052 Lorin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11052 Lorin Way offer parking?
Yes, 11052 Lorin Way offers parking.
Does 11052 Lorin Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11052 Lorin Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11052 Lorin Way have a pool?
No, 11052 Lorin Way does not have a pool.
Does 11052 Lorin Way have accessible units?
No, 11052 Lorin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11052 Lorin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11052 Lorin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11052 Lorin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11052 Lorin Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College