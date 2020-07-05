11052 Lorin Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready 3 story townhouse in top schools district. 4 bed and 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Close to school, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floor on living and kitchen area. Open floor plan with fireplace in family room. Kitchen's features include trendy white kitchen cabinet, granite counter, island and stainless steel appliances. Gas range and tile back splash. Master suite and two other bedroom up. In- law suite on back of 2 garage. Refrigerator, washer/dryer will stay. Monthly rent includes water/sewer.