110 Stanford Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Beautiful executive home in amazing Northview High school district. large open floor plan and a tremendous fenced in backyard. You will love cooking in the huge kitchen with large center island while enjoying an open view to the family room. This is a must see home, Upstairs includes a large master w/oversized closet, double vanities, Walk in closet. 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and lots of storage in your full unfinished basement. Won't last long in top tier school district close to shopping and nature.