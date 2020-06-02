All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 110 Stanford Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
110 Stanford Ridge
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

110 Stanford Ridge

110 Stanford Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

110 Stanford Ridge, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful executive home in amazing Northview High school district. large open floor plan and a tremendous fenced in backyard. You will love cooking in the huge kitchen with large center island while enjoying an open view to the family room. This is a must see home, Upstairs includes a large master w/oversized closet, double vanities, Walk in closet. 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and lots of storage in your full unfinished basement. Won't last long in top tier school district close to shopping and nature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Stanford Ridge have any available units?
110 Stanford Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 110 Stanford Ridge have?
Some of 110 Stanford Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Stanford Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
110 Stanford Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Stanford Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 110 Stanford Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 110 Stanford Ridge offer parking?
No, 110 Stanford Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 110 Stanford Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Stanford Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Stanford Ridge have a pool?
No, 110 Stanford Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 110 Stanford Ridge have accessible units?
No, 110 Stanford Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Stanford Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Stanford Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Stanford Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Stanford Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College