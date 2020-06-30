All apartments in Johns Creek
10962 Gallier Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:20 AM

10962 Gallier Street

10962 Gallier Street · No Longer Available
Location

10962 Gallier Street, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Wonderful end unit townhome in a highly desired Alpharetta / Johns Creek gated community. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with an open floor plan that fills with an abundance of natural light. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwoods throughout the main. New carpet on the upper level. Cozy fireplace in family room with adjacent bookshelves. Energy efficient LED lighting throughout. Private backyard with patio. Washer and dryer included. Clubhouse, swim and lighted tennis court amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10962 Gallier Street have any available units?
10962 Gallier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10962 Gallier Street have?
Some of 10962 Gallier Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10962 Gallier Street currently offering any rent specials?
10962 Gallier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10962 Gallier Street pet-friendly?
No, 10962 Gallier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10962 Gallier Street offer parking?
Yes, 10962 Gallier Street offers parking.
Does 10962 Gallier Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10962 Gallier Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10962 Gallier Street have a pool?
Yes, 10962 Gallier Street has a pool.
Does 10962 Gallier Street have accessible units?
No, 10962 Gallier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10962 Gallier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10962 Gallier Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10962 Gallier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10962 Gallier Street does not have units with air conditioning.

