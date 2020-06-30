10962 Gallier Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Wonderful end unit townhome in a highly desired Alpharetta / Johns Creek gated community. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with an open floor plan that fills with an abundance of natural light. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwoods throughout the main. New carpet on the upper level. Cozy fireplace in family room with adjacent bookshelves. Energy efficient LED lighting throughout. Private backyard with patio. Washer and dryer included. Clubhouse, swim and lighted tennis court amenities.