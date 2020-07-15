All apartments in Johns Creek
10828 Ellicot Way

10828 Ellicot Way
Location

10828 Ellicot Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Gated Move in Ready Johns Creek swim/tennis community! Enjoy a spacious, open concept plan showcased by gleaming hardwoods, built-ins, and formal dining with this attached beauty. Kitchen boasts stained cabinetry, granite counters, tile back splash, sleek black appliances, and recessed lighting. Master is gracious in size w/huge walk-in closet while master bath features double vanities, garden tub and over-sized, separate shower. Upstairs guest suite is highlighted by a private bath and walk-in closet. Lower level bedroom and bath is perfect for those out of town guests

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10828 Ellicot Way have any available units?
10828 Ellicot Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10828 Ellicot Way have?
Some of 10828 Ellicot Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10828 Ellicot Way currently offering any rent specials?
10828 Ellicot Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10828 Ellicot Way pet-friendly?
No, 10828 Ellicot Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10828 Ellicot Way offer parking?
Yes, 10828 Ellicot Way offers parking.
Does 10828 Ellicot Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10828 Ellicot Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10828 Ellicot Way have a pool?
Yes, 10828 Ellicot Way has a pool.
Does 10828 Ellicot Way have accessible units?
No, 10828 Ellicot Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10828 Ellicot Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10828 Ellicot Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10828 Ellicot Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10828 Ellicot Way does not have units with air conditioning.
