10828 Ellicot Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite tennis court

Gated Move in Ready Johns Creek swim/tennis community! Enjoy a spacious, open concept plan showcased by gleaming hardwoods, built-ins, and formal dining with this attached beauty. Kitchen boasts stained cabinetry, granite counters, tile back splash, sleek black appliances, and recessed lighting. Master is gracious in size w/huge walk-in closet while master bath features double vanities, garden tub and over-sized, separate shower. Upstairs guest suite is highlighted by a private bath and walk-in closet. Lower level bedroom and bath is perfect for those out of town guests