10828 Ellicot Way

Amenities
Gated Move in Ready Johns Creek swim/tennis community! Enjoy a spacious, open concept plan showcased by gleaming hardwoods, built-ins, and formal dining with this attached beauty. Kitchen boasts stained cabinetry, granite counters, tile back splash, sleek black appliances, and recessed lighting. Master is gracious in size w/huge walk-in closet while master bath features double vanities, garden tub and over-sized, separate shower. Upstairs guest suite is highlighted by a private bath and walk-in closet. Lower level bedroom and bath is perfect for those out of town guests