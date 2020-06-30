All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

10660 Thatcher Way

10660 Thatcher Way · No Longer Available
Location

10660 Thatcher Way, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
10660 Thatcher Way Available 07/01/20 - 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath, three-story home near Johns Creek. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring. Fenced-in back yard with a Pool & jacuzzi! Near golfcourse, restaurants and schools.

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Wall Oven,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.

Other Features:
Central cooling. 2-car garage. Gas burning fireplace.

Small dogs welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5820729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10660 Thatcher Way have any available units?
10660 Thatcher Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10660 Thatcher Way have?
Some of 10660 Thatcher Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10660 Thatcher Way currently offering any rent specials?
10660 Thatcher Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10660 Thatcher Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10660 Thatcher Way is pet friendly.
Does 10660 Thatcher Way offer parking?
Yes, 10660 Thatcher Way offers parking.
Does 10660 Thatcher Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10660 Thatcher Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10660 Thatcher Way have a pool?
Yes, 10660 Thatcher Way has a pool.
Does 10660 Thatcher Way have accessible units?
No, 10660 Thatcher Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10660 Thatcher Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10660 Thatcher Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10660 Thatcher Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10660 Thatcher Way does not have units with air conditioning.

