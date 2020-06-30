Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

10660 Thatcher Way Available 07/01/20 - 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath, three-story home near Johns Creek. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring. Fenced-in back yard with a Pool & jacuzzi! Near golfcourse, restaurants and schools.



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Stove,Wall Oven,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.



Other Features:

Central cooling. 2-car garage. Gas burning fireplace.



Small dogs welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



No Cats Allowed



