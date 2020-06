10515 Wren Ridge Road

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

Gorgeous Home! Completely Renovated Hardwoods Throughout, New Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, New Bathrooms, New Light Fixtures, Spacious Bedrooms with Walk-in Closets. Master Bedroom Offers New Master Bath. Unbelievable Basement In-law /Teen St.Basement Offers 14ft Ceiling, Recreation RM & Engineered Wood Floors. New Paint Inside and Outside. Cul-De-Sac Lot Backs up to Peaceful Green Space. Minutes from Ga-400 & Avalon, Downtown Alp.

Top Fulton schools, Chattahoochee, Taylor Rd Middle, State Bridge Elementary School! PLEASE CONTACT SELLER DIRECTLY FOR ALL INQUIRIES