Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:04 AM

10365 Meadow Crest Ln

10365 Meadow Crest Lane · (770) 823-8803
Location

10365 Meadow Crest Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2930 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home convenient to GA 400, Avalon, Northpoint Mall, Parks and Greenways. This home features 3 bedrooms on second floor and 2 bedrooms on newly renovated terrace level with private entrance. New solid surface flooring on all floors. New windows and blinds. Kitchen with new stainless steel gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Lighted great room with fireplace. Living room and separate dining room. Large Master bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling. Large level private backyard with deck and child's playhouse. High ranking schools. This is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10365 Meadow Crest Ln have any available units?
10365 Meadow Crest Ln has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10365 Meadow Crest Ln have?
Some of 10365 Meadow Crest Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10365 Meadow Crest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10365 Meadow Crest Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10365 Meadow Crest Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10365 Meadow Crest Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10365 Meadow Crest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10365 Meadow Crest Ln does offer parking.
Does 10365 Meadow Crest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10365 Meadow Crest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10365 Meadow Crest Ln have a pool?
No, 10365 Meadow Crest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10365 Meadow Crest Ln have accessible units?
No, 10365 Meadow Crest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10365 Meadow Crest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10365 Meadow Crest Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 10365 Meadow Crest Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10365 Meadow Crest Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
