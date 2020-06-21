10365 Meadow Crest Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing home convenient to GA 400, Avalon, Northpoint Mall, Parks and Greenways. This home features 3 bedrooms on second floor and 2 bedrooms on newly renovated terrace level with private entrance. New solid surface flooring on all floors. New windows and blinds. Kitchen with new stainless steel gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Lighted great room with fireplace. Living room and separate dining room. Large Master bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling. Large level private backyard with deck and child's playhouse. High ranking schools. This is a must see!!