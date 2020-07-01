All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 10285 Timberstone Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
10285 Timberstone Road
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:40 PM

10285 Timberstone Road

10285 Timberstone Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10285 Timberstone Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 5 bed, 3.1 bath, 2,211 sq ft home in Alpharetta! Fireplaces in two parts of the house! Dining areas with direct access to one of the two back decks. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to FMLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10285 Timberstone Road have any available units?
10285 Timberstone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 10285 Timberstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
10285 Timberstone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10285 Timberstone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10285 Timberstone Road is pet friendly.
Does 10285 Timberstone Road offer parking?
No, 10285 Timberstone Road does not offer parking.
Does 10285 Timberstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10285 Timberstone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10285 Timberstone Road have a pool?
No, 10285 Timberstone Road does not have a pool.
Does 10285 Timberstone Road have accessible units?
No, 10285 Timberstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10285 Timberstone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10285 Timberstone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10285 Timberstone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10285 Timberstone Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College