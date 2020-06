Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Enjoy this active community that offers a private, 26-acre park on the Chattahoochee River! Easy access to N. Atlanta's major expressways for a quick commute. Freshly painted, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with spacious family room, and separate dining. Kitchen with view to the family room, and lots of windows. Sought after Johns Creek schools. Pool, fitness center, tennis, large clubhouse, and playground. Close to shopping & restaurants, don't miss this one!