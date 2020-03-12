All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 1005 Sandy Lane Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
1005 Sandy Lane Dr
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

1005 Sandy Lane Dr

1005 Sandy Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1005 Sandy Lane Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Great location and beautiful condo! - Enjoy this active community that offers a private, 26 acre park on the Chattahoochee River! Stroll up the street for a cup of coffee or bite to eat. Easy access to N. Atlanta's major thoroughfares for an quick commute. Upper Level, light filled, 2 bedroom condo with Cathedral Ceilings. Kitchen with view to Family Room, lots of Windows and deck with wooded view. Breakfast/Dining Room. Washer/Dryer, water and sewer are included in the monthly rental rate. New carpet throughout the house and new stainless steel appliances. Excellent location close to 400, I-285. Walk to shopping, Bus Stop. Excellent Schools. Rivermont Village has its own club, pool, tennis court. Close to Rivermont Country Club that could be joined also. Some fees apply. To schedule a self tour please call 678-929-4345.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5010783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Sandy Lane Dr have any available units?
1005 Sandy Lane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 1005 Sandy Lane Dr have?
Some of 1005 Sandy Lane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Sandy Lane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Sandy Lane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Sandy Lane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Sandy Lane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 1005 Sandy Lane Dr offer parking?
No, 1005 Sandy Lane Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Sandy Lane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Sandy Lane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Sandy Lane Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Sandy Lane Dr has a pool.
Does 1005 Sandy Lane Dr have accessible units?
No, 1005 Sandy Lane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Sandy Lane Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Sandy Lane Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Sandy Lane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Sandy Lane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College