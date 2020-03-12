1005 Sandy Lane Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Great location and beautiful condo! - Enjoy this active community that offers a private, 26 acre park on the Chattahoochee River! Stroll up the street for a cup of coffee or bite to eat. Easy access to N. Atlanta's major thoroughfares for an quick commute. Upper Level, light filled, 2 bedroom condo with Cathedral Ceilings. Kitchen with view to Family Room, lots of Windows and deck with wooded view. Breakfast/Dining Room. Washer/Dryer, water and sewer are included in the monthly rental rate. New carpet throughout the house and new stainless steel appliances. Excellent location close to 400, I-285. Walk to shopping, Bus Stop. Excellent Schools. Rivermont Village has its own club, pool, tennis court. Close to Rivermont Country Club that could be joined also. Some fees apply. To schedule a self tour please call 678-929-4345.



No Pets Allowed



