10035 Feather Sound Court

*IF YOU SEE THIS HOME AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,634 sq ft home in Johns Creek! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace and backyard access! Beautiful kitchen with updated counter tops and kitchen island. Master suite with attached bathroom equipped with tub, shower, and walk in closet. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



