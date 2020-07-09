All apartments in Johns Creek
10035 Feather Sound Court

10035 Feather Sound Court · No Longer Available
Location

10035 Feather Sound Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

*IF YOU SEE THIS HOME AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,634 sq ft home in Johns Creek! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace and backyard access! Beautiful kitchen with updated counter tops and kitchen island. Master suite with attached bathroom equipped with tub, shower, and walk in closet. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10035 Feather Sound Court have any available units?
10035 Feather Sound Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10035 Feather Sound Court have?
Some of 10035 Feather Sound Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10035 Feather Sound Court currently offering any rent specials?
10035 Feather Sound Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10035 Feather Sound Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10035 Feather Sound Court is pet friendly.
Does 10035 Feather Sound Court offer parking?
No, 10035 Feather Sound Court does not offer parking.
Does 10035 Feather Sound Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10035 Feather Sound Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10035 Feather Sound Court have a pool?
No, 10035 Feather Sound Court does not have a pool.
Does 10035 Feather Sound Court have accessible units?
No, 10035 Feather Sound Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10035 Feather Sound Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10035 Feather Sound Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10035 Feather Sound Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10035 Feather Sound Court does not have units with air conditioning.

