10010 Feather Sound Court
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:55 PM

10010 Feather Sound Court

10010 Feather Sound Court · No Longer Available
Location

10010 Feather Sound Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,890 sq ft, 2 story home in Roswell! Spacious living room with wood floors and decorative fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 Feather Sound Court have any available units?
10010 Feather Sound Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10010 Feather Sound Court have?
Some of 10010 Feather Sound Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 Feather Sound Court currently offering any rent specials?
10010 Feather Sound Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 Feather Sound Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10010 Feather Sound Court is pet friendly.
Does 10010 Feather Sound Court offer parking?
No, 10010 Feather Sound Court does not offer parking.
Does 10010 Feather Sound Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10010 Feather Sound Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 Feather Sound Court have a pool?
No, 10010 Feather Sound Court does not have a pool.
Does 10010 Feather Sound Court have accessible units?
No, 10010 Feather Sound Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 Feather Sound Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10010 Feather Sound Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10010 Feather Sound Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10010 Feather Sound Court does not have units with air conditioning.

