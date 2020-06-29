100 Colony Ridge Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c17cdc018 ---- This is an unique designed townhouse with about five levels. It sounds crazy but you would have to see it to believe. This is a spacious end unit with a view that overlooks a lake and golf course. It backs up to a serene wooded view that you would love sitting out for a morning cup of tea or coffee. Conveniently located in the part of Johns Creek; where you would have ease access to GA 400, Holcomb Bridge, Peachtree Ind Blvd and Mount Vernon Hwy. If this sounds like a place for you; conduct a drive by and it passes your drive by inspection. Give me a call for an inside tour at 404-800-3130.