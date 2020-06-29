All apartments in Johns Creek
100 Colony Ridge Dr

100 Colony Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

100 Colony Ridge Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c17cdc018 ---- This is an unique designed townhouse with about five levels. It sounds crazy but you would have to see it to believe. This is a spacious end unit with a view that overlooks a lake and golf course. It backs up to a serene wooded view that you would love sitting out for a morning cup of tea or coffee. Conveniently located in the part of Johns Creek; where you would have ease access to GA 400, Holcomb Bridge, Peachtree Ind Blvd and Mount Vernon Hwy. If this sounds like a place for you; conduct a drive by and it passes your drive by inspection. Give me a call for an inside tour at 404-800-3130.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Colony Ridge Dr have any available units?
100 Colony Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 100 Colony Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
100 Colony Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Colony Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 100 Colony Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 100 Colony Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 100 Colony Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 100 Colony Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Colony Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Colony Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 100 Colony Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 100 Colony Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 100 Colony Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Colony Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Colony Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Colony Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Colony Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
