Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Jasper, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jasper apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B
95 Whitfield Drive, Jasper, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Seconds to Hwy 515, Hwy 53 & downtown Jasper. Highway visibility with lots of traffic! Year round mountain views. This unit has fresh paint and is move in ready.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
37 Court Street
37 Court Street, Jasper, GA
Studio
$1,800
1578 sqft
Incredible investment opportunity in Downtown Jasper. Beautifully remodeled office building 50 feet to the new courthouse.
Results within 10 miles of Jasper

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hickory Log
2088 Towne Mill Avenue
2088 Towne Mill Avenue, Canton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3398 sqft
This is the perfect home! 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath which includes a guest on main! Spacious and open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with eating area. Granite counter tops, stained cabinets, hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Log
125 Park Village Dr.
125 Park Village Drive, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 sqft
This beautiful home offers a a feeling of peace and privacy the moment you walk through the door!Master suite offers 2 walk in closets . Fenced in backyard perfect for cookouts and the kiddos! Fireplace in living room.2 car garage.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD
389 Black Knob Church Rd, Pickens County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1452 sqft
Hard to find private home sitting on 4 wooded acres for lease! Long driveway leads to this cape cod that offers covered porch overlooking the private yard, spacious living room with fireplace flows into the dining area and kitchen with granite

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
151 Preserve Parkway
151 Preserve Parkway, Ball Ground, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
Newly renovated 3BR/2BA Ranch w/Full unfinished basement on 2+ Acres w/creek in the Ball Ground community. Home is professionally maintained inside and out. Impressive kitchen with lots of cabinets and Corian countertops.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12 Wesley Way N
12 Wesley Way N, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1922 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION for LEASE! Be the first to enjoy this new home w/4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Very Open floor plan for your creativity! Chef Ready Kitchen w/Contemporary design.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
320 Vandiver Court
320 Vandiver Court, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3301 sqft
Gorgeous Home in fabulous Governors Preserve! Front porch, landscaped yard, new Trex Deck in the back overlooking woods! Cul-de-sac! Hardwood floors granite counters, 2-story great room! Living Room and family rooms! Open Floor plan, hardwood

1 of 79

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
621 Talmadge Lane
621 Talmadge Lane, Cherokee County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
5741 sqft
METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, JUST UPDATED, OPEN-CONCEPT, MULTI-GENERATIONAL, RIVER FRONT PROPERTY in the conservation community of Governors Preserve.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
859 Lower Sassafras Parkway
859 Lower Sassafras Road, Dawson County, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Guest House - Property Id: 80136 Delightful furnished small guest house tucked away in the woods. The house is near a creek with multiple waterfalls and a fast moving creek. One waterfall drops 100ft over a cliff, but it's a hike to see it.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Hickory Log
520 Winder Trail
520 Winder Trail, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2484 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
255 Bethany Manor Court
255 Bethany Manor Drive, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
1986 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jasper, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jasper apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

