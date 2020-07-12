18 Apartments for rent in Dawsonville, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
11 Units Available
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1526 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Dawsonville

1 of 9

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
41 Madeline Lane
41 Madaline Ln, Dawson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1642 sqft
Brand new Townhomes in popular Dawsonville. Townhomes feature granite in the kitchen and baths* Stainless steel appliances in kitchen*textured plank floors on main level*designer trim and 1 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Dawsonville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4185 Settlers Grove Road
4185 Settlers' Grove Road, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3523 sqft
Brand new former MODEL home with high end upgrades available for rent. Luxury living with modern finishes in the home. Enjoy this well lit, 4 bedroom home with a chefs kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5305 Mountain Top Place
5305 Mountain Top Place, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
Great single family home close to shopping and restaurants! This home features beautiful real walnut floors, an open floor plan and 4 bedrooms upstairs. Great corner lot with a fenced in backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
0 Prominence
0 Prominence Court, Dawson County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Delightful new terrace level apartment. All new kitchen and appliances, huge tiled shower, one bedroom and large living area. Private entranced with covered patio overlooking pond. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED are heat, air conditioning and water.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4585 Elmwood Trail
4585 Elmwood Trl, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2132 sqft
Incredibly beautiful, newer home in Cumming GA with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and great curb appeal. You'll fall in love with the open floor plan, spacious kitchen and walk-in pantry. A big, level backyard, ideal for entertaining.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3829 Humber Court
3829 Humber Ct, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,598
1800 sqft
About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets. And about 1/4 Mile to GA 400. Tons of commercials, restaurants, shopping centers in walking distance. All appliances included. Stainless Refrigerator (not showed in the picture) 4br/2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3195 Aintree Chase
3195 Aintree Chase, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1546 sqft
Available and ready for new tenants. Ranch on a cul de sac with large private lot in swim community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5830 Broadway Lane
5830 Broadway Ln, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1927 sqft
Park Place at Hampton 3 year old townhome featuring 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with hardwoods on main level, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator, granite counters and a huge island.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
4810 Marco Lane
4810 Marco Ln, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1813 sqft
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6688565 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4370 Sunflower Circle
4370 Sunflower Cir, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2476 sqft
Brand New Home in West Forsyth High School cluster. Bedroom on the main level with full bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Loft / Den in the upper floor can be used as media room or play area. Large level backyard. Rocking chair porch.

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
5485 Mountain Top Place
5485 Mountain Top Place, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1240 sqft
With one of the best yards in the community, this home features 3 upstairs bedrooms, his and her walk in closets, 2 and a 1/2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
571 Gold Ridge Road
571 Gold Ridge Road, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
NO PETS!! Ready for immediate occupancy. Freshly painted and all laminate hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms 2 baths with two car garage. Kitchen open to great room with breakfast bar. Wood burning fireplace. Nice deck off master bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5810 Ridge Stone Way
5810 Ridge Stone Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,244 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 19

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
75 Etowah West Drive
75 Etowah West Drive, Lumpkin County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1890 sqft
Great rental for relaxing & entertaining! This beautiful home is located on the Etowah River. Stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Master on main, hardwood floors and stone fireplace. Large covered area for cars or campers.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6030 Savannah Drive
6030 Savannah Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1376 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
88 Greenfield Road
88 Greenfield Dr, Dawson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Highland Point Community. Available July 10th. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths. Covered front entry and professional landscaping. Foyer opens up to family room with fireplace and view to spacious kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dawsonville, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dawsonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

