Apartment List
/
GA
/
cumming
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

165 Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cumming apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
41 Units Available
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,096
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1680 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1461 sqft
It's the lifestyle, luxury and location you've been waiting for... The Columns at Pilgrim Mill combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:00am
6 Units Available
Bradley Park
350 Bradley Park Drive, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1341 sqft
Introducing Bradley Park which is located in North Atlanta's Forsyth County.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location on Hutchison Road close to shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-unit washer/dryer. Community features concierge, pool and tennis court.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3312 Castleberry Village Circle
3312 Castleberry Vilage Drive, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1764 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3526 Castleberry Village Circle
3526 Castleberry Vilage Drive, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1836 sqft
Ready for occupancy w/2 weeks notice. 3BR/2.5BA/2Car Garage Brick front, Cumming townhome in Villages of Castleberry. Open Floor Plan. Hardwoods throughout main floor.
Results within 1 mile of Cumming

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3340 Griffin Way
3340 Griffin Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1534 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in S/T Neighborhood in Cumming; Ready the weekend of 08/15 - Main level has w/ Wood Floors w/ Refrigerator / Microwave in Kitchen. Good size secondary and master bedrooms with laundry room upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3323 Castleberry
3323 Castleberry Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2185 sqft
Fabulous Craftsman Townhome in excellent location, close to GA 400, Amenities, Dining, Shopping, Nature Trail and much more! Awesome kitchen with Beautiful Stained Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Tile Backsplash! Upstairs Laundry! Built in Desk on

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1265 Spring Oak Way
1265 Spring Oak Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2738 sqft
Come see this peaceful Grove Park home that sits high on a beautiful, wooded 1.68 acre lot. Wrap-around front porch with balconies at kitchen and master bedroom level.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4309 Shillham Court
4309 Shillham Court, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1625 sqft
Owner requires 600+ credit and $4800+ income monthly. Bright and Open 3 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2830 Mayfair Drive
2830 Mayfair Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1752 sqft
Available for 6/20/2020 move-in. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home for rent in quiet neighborhood. Spacious single family home with beautiful new flooring. Neighborhood features swimming pool and tennis court.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3709 Hutchinson Trace Drive
3709 Hutchinson Trace Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1698 sqft
Excellent Schools, Beautiful townhouse in a highly sought after neighborhood right off exit 14 and near Northside Hospital. New Interior Paint,Close to shopping and entertainment ( Star and Strikes).

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Buford Dam Road
1950 Buford Dam Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2090 sqft
Executive living in this huge end-unit townhome. Quality features abound. Custom Built ins. Covered balcony - beautiful, relaxing, and private views. Two story Great Room, open to Kitchen w/ granite & quality appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Cumming

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3425 Chartwell Ct
3425 Chartwell Court, Forsyth County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1100 sqft
Suwanee Private Suite For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Cozy, Private Suite for Rent Located in the Quaint Chartwell Subdivision off Old Atlanta Road.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
530 Eldridge Drive
530 Eldridge Drive, Forsyth County, GA
7 Bedrooms
$3,250
4130 sqft
Spacious 3 Story Home in Lambert High School District! - 7 Bedrooms/ 4 baths allows room for the entire family. Beautiful outdoor living featuring a screened porch w/ fireplace, built-in BBQ on the patio, in-ground trampoline, and play-set.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6415 Pine Bluff Drive
6415 Pine Bluff Dr, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3908 sqft
6415 Pine Bluff Drive Available 08/08/20 Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Sunny 3 story home with approx 3980 sq ft. Excellent floor plan with spacious 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3125 Lakeside Drive
3125 Lakeside Drive, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
2640 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home situated at the south end of Lake Lanier in Cumming. Renovated Chip & Jojo Style dark hardwoods and shiplap! Three levels of decks overlooking private lot situated on private cove.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4595 Shiloh Springs Road
4595 Shiloh Springs Road, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3424 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK Front BEAUTY w/5 bedrooms and 4 full baths in swim/tennis nhood with top ranked schools.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5040 Mistwater Lane
5040 Mistwater Ln, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3965 sqft
Meticulously maintained 5 BR, 4 BA home. Faces EAST, w/Guest Bedroom on main level, Home has Office, Hobby Room, leveled, private backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4635 Roan Run
4635 Roan Run, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3905 sqft
Westerly Plan shouts Luxury from every room! Oversized home is perfect for the family who needs a lot of space, features bedroom & full bath on 1st floor that showcases upgraded granite countertops in bathroom, designer kitchen w/standard granite

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6080 Bentley Way
6080 Bentley Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1986 sqft
Beautiful cul de sac single family home in sought after Stonehaven Pointe. Amazing neighborhood amenities include tennis, gym, playgrond and a fantastic pool. The home is light and bright and has newer carpet and recently painted interior.
City Guide for Cumming, GA

What's that smell? Although Cumming first prospered by mining gold in the early part of the 19th century, its big success as well as the state's prosperity resulted from the sale of the Vidalia onion. Selling for a whopping $3.50 per bag during the 30s, farmers in Cumming and Georgia really did strike gold.

The seat of Forsyth county, Cumming, Georgia is a city that comprises a land area of 5.9 square miles. The city initially made its fortune by mining gold. Don't run off looking for gold in the area, though, or it'll be fool's gold you find! Unfortunately, the days of finding a shiny gold nugget are long gone. About 700 people take up each square mile of land in this warm yet laid-back city. So, needless to say, people like to congregate in this Georgia community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cumming, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cumming apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Cumming 1 BedroomsCumming 2 BedroomsCumming 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCumming 3 BedroomsCumming Apartments with Balcony
Cumming Apartments with GarageCumming Apartments with GymCumming Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCumming Apartments with ParkingCumming Apartments with Pool
Cumming Apartments with Washer-DryerCumming Cheap PlacesCumming Dog Friendly ApartmentsCumming Luxury PlacesCumming Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GA
Union City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College