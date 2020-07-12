Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cartersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Units offer washer/dryer hookup, ice maker, walk-in closets and more. Community includes gym, parking, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
25 Units Available
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1403 sqft
Experience the comforts of design and convenience in our property features. Explore the natural setting and the elements that invite you to make this your new home. See what Avonlea Highlands has to offer you!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy serene apartment units that include a fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. The grounds have fitness-friendly amenities, including a large pool, a volleyball court and a tennis court. Situated off Grassdale Road near the Cartersville Medical Center.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
255 N Erwin Street
255 North Erwin Street, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2200 sqft
Approx. 2,200 square feet metal shop building with 2 overhead bay docs 1.2 acres of land included on the right (south) side of the building left (north) side of the yard is leased to another tenant.
Results within 1 mile of Cartersville

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
414 Birchwood Farms Lane
414 Birchwood Farms Ln, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2062 sqft
New Construction In Birchwood Farms. Open Kitchen With Island To Family Room, Dining/Flex Room. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms. Laundry Room. Private Backyard With Deck.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
40 Old Roving Rd
40 Old Roving Road Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1700 sqft
Brick ranch with immediate access to I-75! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one level living! Full kitchen with all appliances, separate dining room, formal living room and step down den with a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Cartersville

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Samuel Way NW
26 Samuel Way, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1296 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
40 Dennis Circle
40 Dennis Court, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,140 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6302 Howell Cobb Court
6302 Howell Cobb Court, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
9062 sqft
Owner Has Over $4 Million In The Land, Property & Upgrades. RARE FIND!!! Distinctive Custom Georgian Home Built With Uncompromising Quality & Craftsmanship. Gorgeous Barrel Dome Entry With Wonderful Open Plan.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
132 Rushing Creek Trail Trail
132 Rushing Creek Trail, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132 Rushing Creek Trail Trail in Paulding County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
77 Pine Hill Court
77 Pine Hill Court, Paulding County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3369 sqft
Available July 21. Don't miss out on this rare 6 bedroom 3.5 bath rental in Seven Hills! The property features an open floor plan with kitchen providing a view to the family room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
269 Hunt Creek Drive
269 Hunt Creek Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2584 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1056 sqft
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
21 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1455 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Aztec Way SE
146 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3271 Peach Court
3271 Peach Court, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1521 sqft
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - GREAT HOME! MINUTES TO EVERYTHING! AWESOME VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND PANTRY. LARGE DINING AREA OVERLOOKS LEVEL BACK YARD.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw
3651 Elmendorf Cove NW, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3105 sqft
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw Available 08/01/20 Kennesaw Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Charming home in Heritage Club Subdivision. Featuring 4 Bedrooms/2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
324 Windcroft Circle NW
324 Windcroft Circle Northwest, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1286 sqft
Enter this cozy cluster home into the spacious living room. The home has a very open layout.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
269 Maxton Ave
269 Maxton Avenue, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1889 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single family House in Dallas. This 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4569 Grove Park Way
4569 Grove Park Way, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1509 sqft
Acworth Home - Just remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a mother-in-law suite includes new paint and plank flooring to go with the ceramic tile. fire place, over sized 2 car garage. Contact us via email (Team@PRMgeorgia.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Westin Way
135 Westin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2200 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
City Guide for Cartersville, GA

Cartersville is home to the second largest art museum in Georgia Booth Western Art Museum. So yes, there are plenty of coffee shops in Cartersville.

Northwest of Atlanta is the small town called Cartersville one of the quaintest and most charming little towns in Georgia. Cartersville was established in the 1850s and it sits in the beautiful rolling hills of northern Georgia. Cartersville offers an idyllic country life if you are looking to live somewhere sleepy and quiet its truly a country town, and its right nearby Red Top Mountain State Park and Lodge and Allatoona Lake. But it also is close enough to Atlanta that its sleepiness is escapable if youre in need of some entertainment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cartersville, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cartersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

