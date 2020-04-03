All apartments in Jasper
Find more places like 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasper, GA
/
95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B

95 Whitfield Drive · (404) 436-1607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jasper
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

95 Whitfield Drive, Jasper, GA 30143

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Seconds to Hwy 515, Hwy 53 & downtown Jasper. Highway visibility with lots of traffic! Year round mountain views. This unit has fresh paint and is move in ready. This space offers a reception area, multiple good sized office, bathroom & kitchen. Approximate 1,000 sq feet of office and commercial space for LEASE, Tenant pays for all electric, city water and needed utilities. Owner pays for landscape maintenance. Space offers a front area with break room, half bath and 3 individual offices. Separate HVAC system and all electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B have any available units?
95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B currently offering any rent specials?
95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B pet-friendly?
No, 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasper.
Does 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B offer parking?
Yes, 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B does offer parking.
Does 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B have a pool?
No, 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B does not have a pool.
Does 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B have accessible units?
No, 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAGainesville, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAWinder, GACandler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GABraselton, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GAGresham Park, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity