Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM

1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood

1809 Old Dogwood · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away.

Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

Imagine living in a brand new home that no one else has. We have the Townhome for you in Jonesboro. This beautiful townhome features 42" cabinets, granite countertops, black appliances, oversized walk in closets, ceiling fans, 9' ceilings on first floor, 8' ceilings on second floor, laminate hardwoods on first floor, iron spindles and oak handrails, garages (in select units), front stone or brick siding, covered front porch, and so much more.

Ready to view? Our Agent is here to help.
Marilyn Lamotte
(678) 619-4048
mlamotte@encorerental.com

Does this sound like the home of your dreams? Reserve it today by applying at EncoreRental.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood have any available units?
1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood have?
Some of 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood offers parking.
Does 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood have a pool?
No, 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1809 Old Dogwood - 1809 Old Dogwood has units with air conditioning.

