Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
1726 Old Dogwood
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1726 Old Dogwood
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Irondale
Location
1726 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3bed/2.5bath Townhome. New carpet thru out...Fresh paint....Patio for entertaining. Pets welcome. No Housing Vouchers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1726 Old Dogwood have any available units?
1726 Old Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irondale, GA
.
Is 1726 Old Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Old Dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Old Dogwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Old Dogwood is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Old Dogwood offer parking?
No, 1726 Old Dogwood does not offer parking.
Does 1726 Old Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Old Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Old Dogwood have a pool?
No, 1726 Old Dogwood does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Old Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 1726 Old Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Old Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Old Dogwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Old Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Old Dogwood does not have units with air conditioning.
