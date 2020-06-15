All apartments in Irondale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:57 AM

1027 Maple Leaf Rdg

1027 Maple Leaf Ridge · (678) 916-9469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1027 Maple Leaf Ridge, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Welcome home! This is the home you have been looking for! Enjoy this quiet neighborhood with the convenience of schools and shopping nearby. Recently renovated, 3 bedroom 2 bath, vaulted great room with gas fireplace, neighborhood with pool and clubhouse. Don't miss it!

Schools: Hawthorne Elementary, Lovejoy Middle, Lovejoy High School

To view our qualifications please click the "apply now" button above. The qualifications are available for review before you actually will be asked to apply for the property.

*****Self Showing Instructions*****
PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info
Tel: (678) 916-9469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg have any available units?
1027 Maple Leaf Rdg has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg have?
Some of 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Maple Leaf Rdg isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg pet-friendly?
No, 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg offer parking?
No, 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg does not offer parking.
Does 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg have a pool?
Yes, 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg has a pool.
Does 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg have accessible units?
No, 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 Maple Leaf Rdg does not have units with air conditioning.
