85 Rosemont Ct

Amenities
Renovated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath in Gated Community - Property Id: 173812
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Gated Community. Open Floor plan with lots of Windows and Natural Light. Vaulted Family Room with Fireplace. Vaulted Mater Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet. 2 Car Garage and private backyard. HOA takes care of front lawn.
Amenities include Pool, Playground and Basketball Court. Home is right across from the new Paulding County Hospital and is convenient to everything!
Landlord is a Licensed Real Estate Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173812p
Property Id 173812
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5287721)