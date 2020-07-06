85 Rosemont Ct

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Renovated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath in Gated Community - Property Id: 173812



Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Gated Community. Open Floor plan with lots of Windows and Natural Light. Vaulted Family Room with Fireplace. Vaulted Mater Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet. 2 Car Garage and private backyard. HOA takes care of front lawn.

Amenities include Pool, Playground and Basketball Court. Home is right across from the new Paulding County Hospital and is convenient to everything!

Landlord is a Licensed Real Estate Agent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173812p

Property Id 173812



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5287721)