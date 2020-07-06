All apartments in Hiram
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

85 Rosemont Ct

85 Rosemont Court · No Longer Available
Location

85 Rosemont Court, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Renovated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath in Gated Community - Property Id: 173812

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Gated Community. Open Floor plan with lots of Windows and Natural Light. Vaulted Family Room with Fireplace. Vaulted Mater Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet. 2 Car Garage and private backyard. HOA takes care of front lawn.
Amenities include Pool, Playground and Basketball Court. Home is right across from the new Paulding County Hospital and is convenient to everything!
Landlord is a Licensed Real Estate Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173812p
Property Id 173812

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5287721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Rosemont Ct have any available units?
85 Rosemont Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
What amenities does 85 Rosemont Ct have?
Some of 85 Rosemont Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Rosemont Ct currently offering any rent specials?
85 Rosemont Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Rosemont Ct pet-friendly?
No, 85 Rosemont Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 85 Rosemont Ct offer parking?
Yes, 85 Rosemont Ct offers parking.
Does 85 Rosemont Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Rosemont Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Rosemont Ct have a pool?
Yes, 85 Rosemont Ct has a pool.
Does 85 Rosemont Ct have accessible units?
No, 85 Rosemont Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Rosemont Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Rosemont Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Rosemont Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Rosemont Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

