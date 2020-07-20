All apartments in Hiram
60 Terrace Trail
60 Terrace Trail

60 Terrace Trail · No Longer Available
Location

60 Terrace Trail, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Terrace Trail have any available units?
60 Terrace Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
Is 60 Terrace Trail currently offering any rent specials?
60 Terrace Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Terrace Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Terrace Trail is pet friendly.
Does 60 Terrace Trail offer parking?
No, 60 Terrace Trail does not offer parking.
Does 60 Terrace Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Terrace Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Terrace Trail have a pool?
No, 60 Terrace Trail does not have a pool.
Does 60 Terrace Trail have accessible units?
No, 60 Terrace Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Terrace Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Terrace Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Terrace Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Terrace Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
