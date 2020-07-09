180 Venture Path

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and Beautiful Townhome For Rent with Large Master Suite and 2 more additional bedrooms that are split from the Master. (Great Starter Home or Nice Roommate Plan Also!) Large Walk in Closet and Master Bath attached to the Master Bedroom. Grand Living Room Area and Open Floor Plan Great for Entertaining. Dining area opens to the Back Deck. Half Guest Bathroom on the main level and Garage Entry into the home. THIS RENTAL WON'T LAST LONG! SO convenient to shopping. Within walking distance to the Walmart and Restaurants. Just off Hwy 278 near Super Target, Kohls, Best Buy, Sams and much more. GREAT LOCATION!!