Hiram, GA
180 Venture Path
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

180 Venture Path

180 Venture Path · No Longer Available
Location

180 Venture Path, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and Beautiful Townhome For Rent with Large Master Suite and 2 more additional bedrooms that are split from the Master. (Great Starter Home or Nice Roommate Plan Also!) Large Walk in Closet and Master Bath attached to the Master Bedroom. Grand Living Room Area and Open Floor Plan Great for Entertaining. Dining area opens to the Back Deck. Half Guest Bathroom on the main level and Garage Entry into the home. THIS RENTAL WON'T LAST LONG! SO convenient to shopping. Within walking distance to the Walmart and Restaurants. Just off Hwy 278 near Super Target, Kohls, Best Buy, Sams and much more. GREAT LOCATION!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Venture Path have any available units?
180 Venture Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
What amenities does 180 Venture Path have?
Some of 180 Venture Path's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Venture Path currently offering any rent specials?
180 Venture Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Venture Path pet-friendly?
No, 180 Venture Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 180 Venture Path offer parking?
Yes, 180 Venture Path offers parking.
Does 180 Venture Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Venture Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Venture Path have a pool?
No, 180 Venture Path does not have a pool.
Does 180 Venture Path have accessible units?
No, 180 Venture Path does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Venture Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Venture Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Venture Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Venture Path does not have units with air conditioning.

