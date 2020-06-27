All apartments in Hiram
Hiram, GA
131 Trailside Circle
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

131 Trailside Circle

131 Trailside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

131 Trailside Circle, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
This Spacious Town-home is approx 2,250+ SQ FT. This beautiful home has a Full Bathroom for each Bedroom. The Large Upstairs Master Suite is equipped w/ Tray Ceilings, Double Vanity, Walk-In Closet & a relaxing Jacuzzi Tub great for soaking after a hard days work. 1st Level Bedroom has a Patio Entrance, perfect for privacy, ideal for a roommate. The Open Concept 2nd Level has beautiful Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors & a Double-Sided Fireplace. Seller to provide $400 Allowance for Paint & Minor Repairs. NOTE: ***Approved for HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Trailside Circle have any available units?
131 Trailside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
What amenities does 131 Trailside Circle have?
Some of 131 Trailside Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Trailside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
131 Trailside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Trailside Circle pet-friendly?
No, 131 Trailside Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 131 Trailside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 131 Trailside Circle offers parking.
Does 131 Trailside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Trailside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Trailside Circle have a pool?
No, 131 Trailside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 131 Trailside Circle have accessible units?
No, 131 Trailside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Trailside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Trailside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Trailside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Trailside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
