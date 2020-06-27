131 Trailside Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This Spacious Town-home is approx 2,250+ SQ FT. This beautiful home has a Full Bathroom for each Bedroom. The Large Upstairs Master Suite is equipped w/ Tray Ceilings, Double Vanity, Walk-In Closet & a relaxing Jacuzzi Tub great for soaking after a hard days work. 1st Level Bedroom has a Patio Entrance, perfect for privacy, ideal for a roommate. The Open Concept 2nd Level has beautiful Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors & a Double-Sided Fireplace. Seller to provide $400 Allowance for Paint & Minor Repairs. NOTE: ***Approved for HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA!***