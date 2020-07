111 Crescent Brook Xing

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL DALLAS, GA., THIS HOME FEATURES NEWLY INSTALLED HARDWOOD FLOORS, CARPET AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AS WELL AS NEW COUNTERTOPS IN THE KITCHEN. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A LARGE BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITY COUNTER TOP AND AN AMAZING SOAKER TUB. EACH BEDROOM HAS IT'S OWN WALK-IN CLOSET FOR PLENTY OF STORAGE AND THE LAUNDRY ROOM IS ALSO SITUATED ON THE TOP FLOOR. LET'S NOT FORGET ABOUT THE SPACIOUS BONUS ROOM THAT COULD ALSO BE USED AS A 4TH BEDROOM IF NEEDED. THERE IS NOTHING LIKE YOUR KIDS HAVING THEIR OWN PERSONAL SPACE TO ENJOY WITH FRIENDS OR TO SPREAD THEIR TOYS TO PLAY WITH. NO PETS ACCEPTED. LANDLORD WILL ENTERTAIN LEASE LONGER THAN 12 MONTHS IF DESIRED. CALL TODAY TO MAKE AN APPOINT TO VIEW.