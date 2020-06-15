794 Forest Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large property on 2 acres in the heart of Hinesville.

The great room area with fireplace opens to a large eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash and large cooled sunroom. Additionally, the home’s first floor features a separate formal dining room, a bedroom, full bath, and powder room.

Spacious master bedroom suite upstairs has fireplace and balcony access, master bath has double sink vanity and a tub-shower combo. Two additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs also have private access to a heated and cooled wrap-around sunroom.

The expansive private fenced backyard boasts a magnificent oak tree and swing. 2-car side entry garage.

Conveniently located very close to the center of town and Fort Stewart