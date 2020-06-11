All apartments in Hinesville
Hinesville, GA
784 Madison Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

784 Madison Dr

784 Madison Drive · (912) 369-1100
Location

784 Madison Drive, Hinesville, GA 31313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Check out this recently renovated (2018) 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a great location to shopping and restaurants. Also it is just outside Ft Stewart's Gate #8. Nice big back yard with a privacy fence. All faucets are on a water filtration system!!!
Owner prefers NO pets at this property at this time.
Charming 4BR/2BA, 1-Story Home right outside Ft Stewart Gate 8!!! Features new Paint, new Plank Flooring, new Dishwasher, spacious Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Pantry, Ceiling Fans, new Carpeted Flooring in Bedrooms, Walk In Closet in Master Bedroom, Heated Laundry, Spacious Backyard, and a Privacy Fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 Madison Dr have any available units?
784 Madison Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hinesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 784 Madison Dr have?
Some of 784 Madison Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 784 Madison Dr currently offering any rent specials?
784 Madison Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 Madison Dr pet-friendly?
No, 784 Madison Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinesville.
Does 784 Madison Dr offer parking?
No, 784 Madison Dr does not offer parking.
Does 784 Madison Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 784 Madison Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 Madison Dr have a pool?
No, 784 Madison Dr does not have a pool.
Does 784 Madison Dr have accessible units?
No, 784 Madison Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 784 Madison Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 784 Madison Dr has units with dishwashers.
