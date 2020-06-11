784 Madison Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Check out this recently renovated (2018) 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a great location to shopping and restaurants. Also it is just outside Ft Stewart's Gate #8. Nice big back yard with a privacy fence. All faucets are on a water filtration system!!!

Owner prefers NO pets at this property at this time.

Charming 4BR/2BA, 1-Story Home right outside Ft Stewart Gate 8!!! Features new Paint, new Plank Flooring, new Dishwasher, spacious Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Pantry, Ceiling Fans, new Carpeted Flooring in Bedrooms, Walk In Closet in Master Bedroom, Heated Laundry, Spacious Backyard, and a Privacy Fence.