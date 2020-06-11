784 Madison Dr

Amenities
Check out this recently renovated (2018) 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a great location to shopping and restaurants. Also it is just outside Ft Stewart's Gate #8. Nice big back yard with a privacy fence. All faucets are on a water filtration system!!!
Owner prefers NO pets at this property at this time.
Charming 4BR/2BA, 1-Story Home right outside Ft Stewart Gate 8!!! Features new Paint, new Plank Flooring, new Dishwasher, spacious Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Pantry, Ceiling Fans, new Carpeted Flooring in Bedrooms, Walk In Closet in Master Bedroom, Heated Laundry, Spacious Backyard, and a Privacy Fence.