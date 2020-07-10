All apartments in Hinesville
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

756 English Oak Drive

756 English Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

756 English Oak Drive, Hinesville, GA 31313
Oak Crest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
- Beautiful, like-new home in desirable neighborhood! Laminate wood flooring in foyer, formal living & dining rooms, and great room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, ceramic tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with separate walk-in closets and vanities! Huge master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. This home is minutes from Ft Stewart main gate, and local shopping attractions. Subdivision offers a fenced in playground, pavilion and bathroom area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4797100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 English Oak Drive have any available units?
756 English Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hinesville, GA.
How much is rent in Hinesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 756 English Oak Drive have?
Some of 756 English Oak Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 English Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
756 English Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 English Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 756 English Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinesville.
Does 756 English Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 756 English Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 756 English Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 English Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 English Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 756 English Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 756 English Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 756 English Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 756 English Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 English Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
