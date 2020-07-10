756 English Oak Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground

- Beautiful, like-new home in desirable neighborhood! Laminate wood flooring in foyer, formal living & dining rooms, and great room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, ceramic tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with separate walk-in closets and vanities! Huge master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. This home is minutes from Ft Stewart main gate, and local shopping attractions. Subdivision offers a fenced in playground, pavilion and bathroom area.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4797100)