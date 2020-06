Amenities

39 Wythe Street Available 08/01/20 Like New!! 4 bed with fenced yard! Right outside of Ft. Stewart Gate 7! - Like new 4 bed 2.5 bath. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast area. Formal dining room. Open living room. Upstairs 3 guest bedrooms and guest bathroom. Large master bedroom with 2 walk in closets and master bath with separate shower, garden tub, and double vanities. Spacious wood privacy fenced in yard. Great Location!! Right outside of Ft. Stewart Gate 7! Available August 1st



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5580258)