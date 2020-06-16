All apartments in Hinesville
185 Wayfair Lane
185 Wayfair Lane

185 Wayfair Lane · No Longer Available
Location

185 Wayfair Lane, Hinesville, GA 31313

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
185 Wayfair Lane Available 07/01/20 - Welcome to Wayfair! Our all brick one-story home is located in the Fairington subdivision, on just under a half-acre, with a privacy fenced backyard. There are beautiful upgrades throughout. The raised ceilings, vinyl wood plank flooring, and brushed nickel fixtures complement the spacious floor plan. The kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances, great cabinet space, a sunny breakfast nook, and a convenient laundry room pantry. The screened back porch makes an excellent outdoor living space. The Owner's Suite has a relaxing sitting room and a four-piece en-suite bathroom with a large walk-in closet. All of the bedrooms have plush wall to wall carpet.

(RLNE5816587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Wayfair Lane have any available units?
185 Wayfair Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hinesville, GA.
How much is rent in Hinesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 Wayfair Lane have?
Some of 185 Wayfair Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Wayfair Lane currently offering any rent specials?
185 Wayfair Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Wayfair Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Wayfair Lane is pet friendly.
Does 185 Wayfair Lane offer parking?
Yes, 185 Wayfair Lane does offer parking.
Does 185 Wayfair Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Wayfair Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Wayfair Lane have a pool?
No, 185 Wayfair Lane does not have a pool.
Does 185 Wayfair Lane have accessible units?
No, 185 Wayfair Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Wayfair Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Wayfair Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
