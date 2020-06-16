Amenities

185 Wayfair Lane Available 07/01/20 - Welcome to Wayfair! Our all brick one-story home is located in the Fairington subdivision, on just under a half-acre, with a privacy fenced backyard. There are beautiful upgrades throughout. The raised ceilings, vinyl wood plank flooring, and brushed nickel fixtures complement the spacious floor plan. The kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances, great cabinet space, a sunny breakfast nook, and a convenient laundry room pantry. The screened back porch makes an excellent outdoor living space. The Owner's Suite has a relaxing sitting room and a four-piece en-suite bathroom with a large walk-in closet. All of the bedrooms have plush wall to wall carpet.



