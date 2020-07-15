All apartments in Hinesville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

170 Grandview Drive

170 Grandview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

170 Grandview Drive, Hinesville, GA 31313

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
If you are looking for the perfect Georgia home, then you have found it right here. The house is located in the Griffin Park subdivision with access to the community pool and community playground. This 1965 sqft (182 sqm) home was built in 2017 and features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. When you walk into your new home, you will notice the formal dining room to your right which also could be used as an office space. The wainscoting in the dining room gives it an elegant feel. The large living area is separated by two columns. From the living room you can enter the kitchen which also has enough room for a breakfast table. The kitchen has all matching stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, microwave with integrated vent hood, and dishwasher) and has granite countertops with a corner pantry as well. From the kitchen, you can enter the huge two-car attached garage. You also have a powder room (half bathroom) on the first floor for your guest. The bottom floor is done in wood looking laminate making for easy cleanup. In the back of the house you have a large concrete patio area with a privacy fence around the entire back yard and a shed for extra storage space. Heading up the stairs you have 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom (Vanity, Toilet, and bathtub/shower) as well as the Owner's suite. In the Owner's suite, you have a walk-in closet, private bathroom with dual sinks, a full-size bathtub and a separate stand shower. The stairs, the hallway and all the bedroom floors are laid out with carpet. For your convenience the laundry room is located upstairs.
This home is pet-friendly with a pet fee!
Call or text 912-388-6772 today to schedule your appointment today to view this breathtaking home. This home will be available on July 15, 2020
#HinesvilleHomesForRent #HinesvilleRealEstate #HinesvilleForRent #PCSingtoFtStewart #petfriendly #offposthousing #movingtoftstewart #912living #FtStewart

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Grandview Drive have any available units?
170 Grandview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hinesville, GA.
How much is rent in Hinesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Grandview Drive have?
Some of 170 Grandview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Grandview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
170 Grandview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Grandview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Grandview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 170 Grandview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 170 Grandview Drive offers parking.
Does 170 Grandview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Grandview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Grandview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 170 Grandview Drive has a pool.
Does 170 Grandview Drive have accessible units?
No, 170 Grandview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Grandview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Grandview Drive has units with dishwashers.
