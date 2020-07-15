170 Grandview Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

If you are looking for the perfect Georgia home, then you have found it right here. The house is located in the Griffin Park subdivision with access to the community pool and community playground. This 1965 sqft (182 sqm) home was built in 2017 and features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. When you walk into your new home, you will notice the formal dining room to your right which also could be used as an office space. The wainscoting in the dining room gives it an elegant feel. The large living area is separated by two columns. From the living room you can enter the kitchen which also has enough room for a breakfast table. The kitchen has all matching stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, microwave with integrated vent hood, and dishwasher) and has granite countertops with a corner pantry as well. From the kitchen, you can enter the huge two-car attached garage. You also have a powder room (half bathroom) on the first floor for your guest. The bottom floor is done in wood looking laminate making for easy cleanup. In the back of the house you have a large concrete patio area with a privacy fence around the entire back yard and a shed for extra storage space. Heading up the stairs you have 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom (Vanity, Toilet, and bathtub/shower) as well as the Owner's suite. In the Owner's suite, you have a walk-in closet, private bathroom with dual sinks, a full-size bathtub and a separate stand shower. The stairs, the hallway and all the bedroom floors are laid out with carpet. For your convenience the laundry room is located upstairs.

This home is pet-friendly with a pet fee!

Call or text 912-388-6772 today to schedule your appointment today to view this breathtaking home. This home will be available on July 15, 2020

