Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

NO carpet and NEW HVAC!

Large, all brick home with fenced in yard with storage and a large covered patio. Private setting on a cul de sac. Additional living/office area off Master Bedroom. Open floor plan with dining and living area. Separate laundry room. No carpet! Tile and wood floors. Pets allowed with $500 non refundable fee per pet. Credit score must be 650+. Credit and background check required for all adults living in the home.

Available at the beginning of August 2020

Minimum credit score of 650.