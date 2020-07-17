All apartments in Henry County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:49 PM

8935 Wilkerson Road

8935 Wilkerson Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1884687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8935 Wilkerson Road, Henry County, GA 30281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!

Located on a corner lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for a quick move-in. Nice wood laminate flooring installed throughout the common areas. The great room includes an eat-in area off the kitchen brightened by a bay window. Enjoy to the HUGE back yard from the deck. Country-like living within close proximity to Stockbridge.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings in five years and a good credit history.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and pet rent apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,599, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8935 Wilkerson Road have any available units?
8935 Wilkerson Road has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8935 Wilkerson Road currently offering any rent specials?
8935 Wilkerson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8935 Wilkerson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8935 Wilkerson Road is pet friendly.
Does 8935 Wilkerson Road offer parking?
No, 8935 Wilkerson Road does not offer parking.
Does 8935 Wilkerson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8935 Wilkerson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8935 Wilkerson Road have a pool?
No, 8935 Wilkerson Road does not have a pool.
Does 8935 Wilkerson Road have accessible units?
No, 8935 Wilkerson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8935 Wilkerson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8935 Wilkerson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8935 Wilkerson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8935 Wilkerson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
