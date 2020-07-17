8935 Wilkerson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!



Located on a corner lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for a quick move-in. Nice wood laminate flooring installed throughout the common areas. The great room includes an eat-in area off the kitchen brightened by a bay window. Enjoy to the HUGE back yard from the deck. Country-like living within close proximity to Stockbridge.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings in five years and a good credit history.



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and pet rent apply).



Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.



We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,599, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.