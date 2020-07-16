All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 80 Victoria Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
80 Victoria Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:50 PM

80 Victoria Drive

80 Victoria Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

80 Victoria Drive, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous brick front 3BR, 2BA ranch with a two-car garage has beautiful hardwood floors, and a lovely open kitchen with a granite covered center island and breakfast bar! An additional desk or server space multi-use of the custom cabinetry.
Enjoy the separate dining room and french doors onto a wood deck and a pretty backyard. The master suite plus two more bedrooms make this home a treat. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

High School: Stockbridge High School

Middle School: Austin Road Middle School

Elementary School: Fairview Elementary School
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Victoria Drive have any available units?
80 Victoria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 80 Victoria Drive have?
Some of 80 Victoria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Victoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
80 Victoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Victoria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 80 Victoria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 80 Victoria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 80 Victoria Drive offers parking.
Does 80 Victoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Victoria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Victoria Drive have a pool?
No, 80 Victoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 80 Victoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 80 Victoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Victoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Victoria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Victoria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Victoria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College