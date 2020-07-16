80 Victoria Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous brick front 3BR, 2BA ranch with a two-car garage has beautiful hardwood floors, and a lovely open kitchen with a granite covered center island and breakfast bar! An additional desk or server space multi-use of the custom cabinetry.
Enjoy the separate dining room and french doors onto a wood deck and a pretty backyard. The master suite plus two more bedrooms make this home a treat. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.
High School: Stockbridge High School
Middle School: Austin Road Middle School
Elementary School: Fairview Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.