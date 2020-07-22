All apartments in Henry County
Location

727 Deerwood Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
No detail has been overlooked in this immaculate home located in sought after Windsong Plantation. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful hardwoods as you enter the home and through the dining room. New carpet throughout the entire home. This home has so much natural light! The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances (pictures show dishwasher that is being replaced this wk) and granite counter tops. Large laundry room with sink. Oversized master bedroom and large secondary bedrooms. Upgraded tile shower in the master bath. You do not want to miss out on this amazing home! There is a no pet policy in this home. Serious inquires only. Call agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Deerwood Drive have any available units?
727 Deerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 727 Deerwood Drive have?
Some of 727 Deerwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Deerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
727 Deerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Deerwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 727 Deerwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 727 Deerwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 727 Deerwood Drive offers parking.
Does 727 Deerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Deerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Deerwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 727 Deerwood Drive has a pool.
Does 727 Deerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 727 Deerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Deerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Deerwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Deerwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 Deerwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
