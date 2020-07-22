727 Deerwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

No detail has been overlooked in this immaculate home located in sought after Windsong Plantation. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful hardwoods as you enter the home and through the dining room. New carpet throughout the entire home. This home has so much natural light! The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances (pictures show dishwasher that is being replaced this wk) and granite counter tops. Large laundry room with sink. Oversized master bedroom and large secondary bedrooms. Upgraded tile shower in the master bath. You do not want to miss out on this amazing home! There is a no pet policy in this home. Serious inquires only. Call agent for more details.