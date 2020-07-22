No detail has been overlooked in this immaculate home located in sought after Windsong Plantation. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful hardwoods as you enter the home and through the dining room. New carpet throughout the entire home. This home has so much natural light! The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances (pictures show dishwasher that is being replaced this wk) and granite counter tops. Large laundry room with sink. Oversized master bedroom and large secondary bedrooms. Upgraded tile shower in the master bath. You do not want to miss out on this amazing home! There is a no pet policy in this home. Serious inquires only. Call agent for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 727 Deerwood Drive have any available units?
727 Deerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 727 Deerwood Drive have?
Some of 727 Deerwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Deerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
727 Deerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.