255 Remington Trail

***Available Now*** More photos to come! Pretty as a picture framed 3BR 2BA ranch with an attached side entry features a two-car carport, a fenced Yard, a spacious living area! Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen and french doors leading to a backyard patio overlooking a large level fenced backyard. Hurry come make this yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



County: Henry;



Subdivision: Belmont Farms;



Sq. Footage: 1216;



Year Built: 1986;



Beds 3 Baths:2;



SCHOOLS:



Elementary School: Fairview



Middle School: Austin;



High School: Stockbridge;



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.