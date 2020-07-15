255 Remington Trail

Amenities
***Available Now*** More photos to come! Pretty as a picture framed 3BR 2BA ranch with an attached side entry features a two-car carport, a fenced Yard, a spacious living area! Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen and french doors leading to a backyard patio overlooking a large level fenced backyard. Hurry come make this yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
County: Henry;
Subdivision: Belmont Farms;
Sq. Footage: 1216;
Year Built: 1986;
Beds 3 Baths:2;
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Fairview
Middle School: Austin;
High School: Stockbridge;
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.