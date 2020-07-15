All apartments in Henry County
255 Remington Trail
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:37 PM

255 Remington Trail

255 Remington Trail · No Longer Available
Location

255 Remington Trail, Henry County, GA 30294

***Available Now*** More photos to come! Pretty as a picture framed 3BR 2BA ranch with an attached side entry features a two-car carport, a fenced Yard, a spacious living area! Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen and french doors leading to a backyard patio overlooking a large level fenced backyard. Hurry come make this yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

County: Henry;

Subdivision: Belmont Farms;

Sq. Footage: 1216;

Year Built: 1986;

Beds 3 Baths:2;

SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Fairview

Middle School: Austin;

High School: Stockbridge;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Remington Trail have any available units?
255 Remington Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 255 Remington Trail currently offering any rent specials?
255 Remington Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Remington Trail pet-friendly?
No, 255 Remington Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 255 Remington Trail offer parking?
Yes, 255 Remington Trail offers parking.
Does 255 Remington Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Remington Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Remington Trail have a pool?
No, 255 Remington Trail does not have a pool.
Does 255 Remington Trail have accessible units?
No, 255 Remington Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Remington Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Remington Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Remington Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Remington Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
