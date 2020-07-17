2529 Shropshire Place

Amenities
LOCATION:
GREAT LOCATION NEAR I75
Pembrooke Subdivision
FEATURES:
* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath
* Greatroom boasts a cozy gas fireplace to curl up to on these cool nights!
* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house
* Kitchen comes complete with all new appliances, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator & Dishwasher
* Kitchen has an island with sink great for entertainment
* Breakfast area
* Large Master Bedroom with trey ceiling and ceiling fan
* Spacious master bath with separate his and hers vanities, garden tub, and standup shower,
* Master Bedroom has 2 separate closets
* Large Washer & Dryer room
* All fixtures are brush nickel
* 2-inch window blinds throughout the whole house
* Back patio
* 2 car garage with garage door opener and 2 remotes
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
RENTAL CRITERIA: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
Pet Policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs.
$300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter
Application Fee: $49 (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com