2529 Shropshire Place
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:51 PM

2529 Shropshire Place

2529 Shropshire Place · (678) 931-9525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2529 Shropshire Place, Henry County, GA 30253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOCATION:
GREAT LOCATION NEAR I75
Pembrooke Subdivision

FEATURES:

* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath
* Greatroom boasts a cozy gas fireplace to curl up to on these cool nights!
* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house
* Kitchen comes complete with all new appliances, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator & Dishwasher
* Kitchen has an island with sink great for entertainment
* Breakfast area
* Large Master Bedroom with trey ceiling and ceiling fan
* Spacious master bath with separate his and hers vanities, garden tub, and standup shower,
* Master Bedroom has 2 separate closets
* Large Washer & Dryer room
* All fixtures are brush nickel
* 2-inch window blinds throughout the whole house
* Back patio
* 2 car garage with garage door opener and 2 remotes

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

RENTAL CRITERIA: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
Pet Policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs.
$300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter
Application Fee: $49 (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Shropshire Place have any available units?
2529 Shropshire Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 2529 Shropshire Place have?
Some of 2529 Shropshire Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Shropshire Place currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Shropshire Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Shropshire Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 Shropshire Place is pet friendly.
Does 2529 Shropshire Place offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Shropshire Place offers parking.
Does 2529 Shropshire Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2529 Shropshire Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Shropshire Place have a pool?
No, 2529 Shropshire Place does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Shropshire Place have accessible units?
No, 2529 Shropshire Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Shropshire Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 Shropshire Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2529 Shropshire Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2529 Shropshire Place has units with air conditioning.
