2529 Shropshire Place

LOCATION:

GREAT LOCATION NEAR I75

Pembrooke Subdivision



FEATURES:



* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath

* Greatroom boasts a cozy gas fireplace to curl up to on these cool nights!

* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house

* Kitchen comes complete with all new appliances, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator & Dishwasher

* Kitchen has an island with sink great for entertainment

* Breakfast area

* Large Master Bedroom with trey ceiling and ceiling fan

* Spacious master bath with separate his and hers vanities, garden tub, and standup shower,

* Master Bedroom has 2 separate closets

* Large Washer & Dryer room

* All fixtures are brush nickel

* 2-inch window blinds throughout the whole house

* Back patio

* 2 car garage with garage door opener and 2 remotes



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!



RENTAL CRITERIA: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

Pet Policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs.

$300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter

Application Fee: $49 (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com