Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25 Den Ric Court

25 Den Ric Court · No Longer Available
Location

25 Den Ric Court, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
You'll love this gorgeous 2-story, 4 beds, 3 baths in McDonough is now available! Beautiful front porch, a large living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified tenant to receive the 1st half month free on a 13 month lease if moved in by 11/16/18!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Den Ric Court have any available units?
25 Den Ric Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 25 Den Ric Court have?
Some of 25 Den Ric Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Den Ric Court currently offering any rent specials?
25 Den Ric Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Den Ric Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Den Ric Court is pet friendly.
Does 25 Den Ric Court offer parking?
No, 25 Den Ric Court does not offer parking.
Does 25 Den Ric Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Den Ric Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Den Ric Court have a pool?
No, 25 Den Ric Court does not have a pool.
Does 25 Den Ric Court have accessible units?
No, 25 Den Ric Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Den Ric Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Den Ric Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Den Ric Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Den Ric Court does not have units with air conditioning.
