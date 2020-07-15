25 Den Ric Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bathtub

You'll love this gorgeous 2-story, 4 beds, 3 baths in McDonough is now available! Beautiful front porch, a large living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

