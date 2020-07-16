All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like
201 Ranch Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
201 Ranch Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

201 Ranch Court

201 Ranch Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

201 Ranch Court, Henry County, GA 30248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 Ranch Court Locust Grove GA · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,810 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5921750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 201 Ranch Court have any available units?
201 Ranch Court has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Ranch Court have?
Some of 201 Ranch Court's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Ranch Court currently offering any rent specials?
201 Ranch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Ranch Court pet-friendly?
No, 201 Ranch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 201 Ranch Court offer parking?
No, 201 Ranch Court does not offer parking.
Does 201 Ranch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Ranch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Ranch Court have a pool?
Yes, 201 Ranch Court has a pool.
Does 201 Ranch Court have accessible units?
No, 201 Ranch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Ranch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Ranch Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Ranch Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Ranch Court has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GALocust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College