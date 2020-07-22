All apartments in Henry County
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:07 PM

198 North Main Drive

198 North Main Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

198 North Main Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Checkout this great house in Stockbridge, a perfect starter home! Near shopping, and highway. Great home on cul de sac. Open floor plan, counterrtop perfect for barstools, dining area, Half bath downstairs, Jack and Jill bathroom upstairs, Spacious rooms, lots of storage

Tenant Qualifications

Application fee $35
We do a background check on each adult over 18 that will be living in the house.
We look for no evictions, no big collections, and no felonies.
No bankruptcies in the last 4 years.
Misdemeanors will be considered based on the crime and date of occurrence.
Show proof of income:
We will need 3- 4 pay stubs OR 3 bank statements to show income.
We look for 2.7 times the rent amount for income.
If you are moving from another state:
You must show that your job is transferring or a salary letter from your new employer
You must also visit the property before placing a security deposit for the property.
The security deposit is based on your background and will be one to two months of the rent amount.
Tenants must have the intention of leasing the property for at least 2 years.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 North Main Drive have any available units?
198 North Main Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 198 North Main Drive currently offering any rent specials?
198 North Main Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 North Main Drive pet-friendly?
No, 198 North Main Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 198 North Main Drive offer parking?
No, 198 North Main Drive does not offer parking.
Does 198 North Main Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 North Main Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 North Main Drive have a pool?
No, 198 North Main Drive does not have a pool.
Does 198 North Main Drive have accessible units?
No, 198 North Main Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 198 North Main Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 North Main Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 198 North Main Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 North Main Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
