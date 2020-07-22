All apartments in Henry County
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

17 Juliana Court

17 Juliana Court · No Longer Available
Location

17 Juliana Court, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Juliana Court have any available units?
17 Juliana Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 17 Juliana Court currently offering any rent specials?
17 Juliana Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Juliana Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Juliana Court is pet friendly.
Does 17 Juliana Court offer parking?
No, 17 Juliana Court does not offer parking.
Does 17 Juliana Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Juliana Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Juliana Court have a pool?
No, 17 Juliana Court does not have a pool.
Does 17 Juliana Court have accessible units?
No, 17 Juliana Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Juliana Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Juliana Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Juliana Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Juliana Court does not have units with air conditioning.
