Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
1593 HIGHWAY 3 N
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:44 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1593 HIGHWAY 3 N
1593 Highway 3 N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1593 Highway 3 N, Henry County, GA 30228
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a very nice 3 bedroom / 2 bath home that sits on a large corner lot that is very private. The home has new paint and carpet. Fenced in area and outside shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N have any available units?
1593 HIGHWAY 3 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
What amenities does 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N have?
Some of 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N currently offering any rent specials?
1593 HIGHWAY 3 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N is pet friendly.
Does 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N offer parking?
Yes, 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N offers parking.
Does 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N have a pool?
No, 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N does not have a pool.
Does 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N have accessible units?
No, 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1593 HIGHWAY 3 N has units with air conditioning.
