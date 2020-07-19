All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 1549 Culpepper Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
1549 Culpepper Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1549 Culpepper Lane

1549 Culpepper Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1549 Culpepper Lane, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home, with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace! The kitchen has a gas stove and plenty of cabinets which leads to a breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Culpepper Lane have any available units?
1549 Culpepper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 1549 Culpepper Lane have?
Some of 1549 Culpepper Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 Culpepper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Culpepper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Culpepper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 Culpepper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1549 Culpepper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1549 Culpepper Lane offers parking.
Does 1549 Culpepper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 Culpepper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Culpepper Lane have a pool?
No, 1549 Culpepper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Culpepper Lane have accessible units?
No, 1549 Culpepper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Culpepper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 Culpepper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1549 Culpepper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1549 Culpepper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College