1549 Culpepper Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home, with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace! The kitchen has a gas stove and plenty of cabinets which leads to a breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.