Henry County, GA
148 Manley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

148 Manley Drive

148 Manley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

148 Manley Drive, Henry County, GA 30228

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,400 sf home is located in Hampton, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Manley Drive have any available units?
148 Manley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 148 Manley Drive have?
Some of 148 Manley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Manley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
148 Manley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Manley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Manley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 148 Manley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 148 Manley Drive offers parking.
Does 148 Manley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Manley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Manley Drive have a pool?
No, 148 Manley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 148 Manley Drive have accessible units?
No, 148 Manley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Manley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Manley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Manley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Manley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
