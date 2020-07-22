116 West Independence Circle

Amenities

***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home move-in ready. Sunny Living Room open to Dining Area and to Kitchen. Open Concept great for entertaining. All-new carpet and hardwood laminate floors, lighting and plumbing fixtures. Beautifully Bright New Kitchen with ss appliances. 3 Bedrooms including Master with Ensuite. 1 Car Garage with Storage Room and Level Backyard. Hurry this home will not last long.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.