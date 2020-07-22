All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 116 West Independence Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
116 West Independence Circle
Last updated March 31 2020 at 2:39 PM

116 West Independence Circle

116 West Independence Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

116 West Independence Circle, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home move-in ready. Sunny Living Room open to Dining Area and to Kitchen. Open Concept great for entertaining. All-new carpet and hardwood laminate floors, lighting and plumbing fixtures. Beautifully Bright New Kitchen with ss appliances. 3 Bedrooms including Master with Ensuite. 1 Car Garage with Storage Room and Level Backyard. Hurry this home will not last long.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 West Independence Circle have any available units?
116 West Independence Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 116 West Independence Circle have?
Some of 116 West Independence Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 West Independence Circle currently offering any rent specials?
116 West Independence Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 West Independence Circle pet-friendly?
No, 116 West Independence Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 116 West Independence Circle offer parking?
Yes, 116 West Independence Circle offers parking.
Does 116 West Independence Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 West Independence Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 West Independence Circle have a pool?
No, 116 West Independence Circle does not have a pool.
Does 116 West Independence Circle have accessible units?
No, 116 West Independence Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 116 West Independence Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 West Independence Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 West Independence Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 West Independence Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College