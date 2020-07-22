114 Live Oak Drive

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available Now***

3BR 2BA home Jackson home offers plenty of space for all with 1480 sq. ft. of living space and features a living room fireplace and lots of natural light throughout, a fully applianced galley style kitchen and lots of outdoor space that includes a fenced area for a pet. Hurry come make this yours and find comfort here! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.