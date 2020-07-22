All apartments in Henry County
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:35 PM

114 Live Oak Drive

114 Live Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Live Oak Drive, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available Now***
3BR 2BA home Jackson home offers plenty of space for all with 1480 sq. ft. of living space and features a living room fireplace and lots of natural light throughout, a fully applianced galley style kitchen and lots of outdoor space that includes a fenced area for a pet. Hurry come make this yours and find comfort here! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Live Oak Drive have any available units?
114 Live Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 114 Live Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 Live Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Live Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Live Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 114 Live Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 114 Live Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 114 Live Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Live Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Live Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 114 Live Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 114 Live Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 114 Live Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Live Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Live Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Live Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Live Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
